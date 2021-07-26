USS Spruance (DDG 111) passes Hueneme Pier as it approaches Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on the morning of July 26, as seen from Hueneme Beach Park. USS Spruance is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that homeports in San Diego. She was commissioned in 2011 in Key West, Florida. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6799144 VIRIN: 210726-N-SR235-0031 Resolution: 11430x7620 Size: 29.76 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) Closes Out July as Last of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events for the Month for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.