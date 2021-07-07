Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Receives USS Gridley (DDG 101) as One of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events in July

Sailors aboard USS Gridley (DDG 101) raise the Navy jack flag up the jack staff on the ship’s bow as it pulls into port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division during reveille on July 7. USS Mobile Bay (CDG 53), left, is docked on the opposite side of the port after its arrival the previous day. Both ships were at the southern California warfare center for Combat Systems Assessment Team events. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

