    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Receives USS Gridley (DDG 101) as One of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events in July [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Receives USS Gridley (DDG 101) as One of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events in July

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Sailors aboard USS Gridley (DDG 101) raise the Navy jack flag up the jack staff on the ship’s bow as it pulls into port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division during reveille on July 7. USS Mobile Bay (CDG 53), left, is docked on the opposite side of the port after its arrival the previous day. Both ships were at the southern California warfare center for Combat Systems Assessment Team events. (U.S. Navy Photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Receives USS Gridley (DDG 101) as One of Four Combat Systems Assessment Team Events in July [Image 4 of 4], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

