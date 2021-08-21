Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot Poses for a Picture [Image 4 of 7]

    UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot Poses for a Picture

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210821-N-N3764-0103
    CARIBBEAN SEA- (Aug. 21, 2021) – A pilot flying a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter poses for a picture as it refuels on the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), Aug. 21, 2021. Burlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:09
    Photo ID: 6798786
    VIRIN: 210821-N-N3764-0103
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 648.12 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot Poses for a Picture [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    Haiti
    US Fourth Fleet

