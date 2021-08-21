UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Prepares for Takeoff

210821-N-N3764-0104

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) after refueling, Aug. 21, 2021. Burlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

