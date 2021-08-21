21st Theater Sustainment Command supports Operation Allies Refuge

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command hammer tent stakes into the ground at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 21, 2021 in order to support Afghan evacuees. The 21st Theater Sustainment Command supports the Department of State in the transportation, housing, and sustainment of U.S. Citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Date Taken: 08.21.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE