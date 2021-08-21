Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 6 of 11]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command supports Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command prepare to set up fencing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 21, 2021 in order to support Afghan evacuees. The 21st Theater Sustainment Command supports the Department of State in the transportation, housing, and sustainment of U.S. Citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 09:29
    Photo ID: 6798307
    VIRIN: 210821-A-IC955-0038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jesse R Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

