    31st MEU Conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise While Forward-Deployed Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 7]

    31st MEU Conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise While Forward-Deployed Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), forward-deployed on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs a “show of force” maneuver during a fire support coordination exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    31st MEU
    Marines
    fire support coordination exercise
    F-35B Lightning II
    Marine Pilots
    USS America

