PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) Lance Cpl. Josiah Rodriguez, from Los Angeles, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), forward-deployed on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to fire an 81 MM mortar during a fire support coordination exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 01:14 Photo ID: 6797934 VIRIN: 210813-N-IO312-1079 Resolution: 3283x4924 Size: 820.12 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Conducts Fire Support Coordination Exercise While Forward-Deployed Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.