    August Beach Clean-up [Image 11 of 12]

    August Beach Clean-up

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2021) – A U.S. Navy Sailor carries debris to a trash bag during a beach clean-up Aug. 20, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

