DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors gather debris during a beach clean-up Aug. 20, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6797731 VIRIN: 210820-N-US228-1220 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 12.95 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, August Beach Clean-up [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.