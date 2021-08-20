Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Based Sailors and Visiting Marines Volunteer at Community Garden

    Guam Based Sailors and Visiting Marines Volunteer at Community Garden

    HAGATNA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    HAGATÑA, Guam (Aug. 23, 2021) - Guam based Sailors, their family members and visiting Marines volunteered at the Guam Green Growth Community Garden in Hagatña, Aug. 20. Volunteers mixed compost and topsoil, moved garden beds, laid landscaping fabric, and planted seedlings and plants.

    The following commands participated:
    U.S. Naval Base Guam
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam
    Ship Support Unit Guam
    U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam
    Combat Logistics Regiment 17

    The community garden’s goals include eradicating hunger, promoting health and well-being, and food sustainability throughout the community. The garden is also dedicated to educating children about where food comes from. Additionally, the garden addresses food insecurity and education among the homeless population. The Guam Green Growth Community Garden is located across from the Hagatña Post Office, adjacent to the Plaza de España.

