HAGATÑA, Guam (Aug. 23, 2021) - Guam based Sailors, their family members and visiting Marines volunteered at the Guam Green Growth Community Garden in Hagatña, Aug. 20. Volunteers mixed compost and topsoil, moved garden beds, laid landscaping fabric, and planted seedlings and plants.



The following commands participated:

U.S. Naval Base Guam

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam

Ship Support Unit Guam

U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam

Combat Logistics Regiment 17



The community garden’s goals include eradicating hunger, promoting health and well-being, and food sustainability throughout the community. The garden is also dedicated to educating children about where food comes from. Additionally, the garden addresses food insecurity and education among the homeless population. The Guam Green Growth Community Garden is located across from the Hagatña Post Office, adjacent to the Plaza de España.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 19:46 Photo ID: 6797554 VIRIN: 210820-N-VV159-0099 Resolution: 4641x3259 Size: 2.43 MB Location: HAGATNA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Based Sailors and Visiting Marines Volunteer at Community Garden [Image 15 of 15], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.