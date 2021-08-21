Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Assist Roseburg Hospital [Image 4 of 7]

    National Guard Soldiers Assist Roseburg Hospital

    ROSEBURG, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Certified nursing assistant Cheri Knott teaches room cleaning protocols to Pvt. Aaron Marton and Spc. Jeremy Roe of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon National Guard at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Ore. Aug. 21. The soldiers are part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to reported increased COVID cases and staff shortages. Oregon's governor announced on Aug. 13 she would send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist understaffed healthcare workers. The deployment has Oregon National Guard members serving in non-clinical support roles in 20 hospitals around Oregon.
    (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

