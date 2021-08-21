National Guard Soldiers Assist Roseburg Hospital

Pvt. Morgan Schuyler of 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, Oregon National Guard helps a Special Care Unit nurse at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Ore. Aug. 21. Schuyler's service is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to reported increased COVID cases and staff shortages. Oregon's governor announced on Aug. 13 she would send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist understaffed healthcare workers. The deployment has Oregon National Guard members serving in non-clinical support roles in 20 hospitals around Oregon.

(U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

