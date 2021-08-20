Afghanistan Evacuation

210820-M-AU949-0097 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 20, 2021) U.S. Marines and Norweigian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

