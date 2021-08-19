Afghanistan Evacuation

210819-M-AU949-0070 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 19, 2021) U.S. Soldiers and Marines assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 19. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

