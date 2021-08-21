Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 1 of 9]

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    210821-M-GQ845-1035 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Evacuees load on to a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

