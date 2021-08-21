Afghanistan Evacuation

210821-M-GQ845-1041 HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Afghanistan (August 21, 2021) Evacuees load on to a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).

