SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation

210820-N-ME396-2064 GROTON, Conn. (August 20, 2021) A Sailor moves a pallet of sandbags with a forklift to prepare for potential flooding from Hurricane Henri onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. SUBASE Commanding Officer Captain Todd Moore said the two main concerns the severe weather presents to SUBASE are the possibility of flooding associated from storm surge and the possibility of a significant power outage from storm impacts to community services. "I'm confident with the significant preparations Navy Team New London has executed," said Moore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Location: GROTON, CT, US