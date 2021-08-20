Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation [Image 2 of 2]

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210820-N-ME396-2064 GROTON, Conn. (August 20, 2021) A Sailor moves a pallet of sandbags with a forklift to prepare for potential flooding from Hurricane Henri onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. SUBASE Commanding Officer Captain Todd Moore said the two main concerns the severe weather presents to SUBASE are the possibility of flooding associated from storm surge and the possibility of a significant power outage from storm impacts to community services. "I'm confident with the significant preparations Navy Team New London has executed," said Moore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 11:08
    Photo ID: 6797343
    VIRIN: 210820-N-ME396-2064
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 742.22 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    sandbags
    tropical storm
    subase new london
    hurricane henri

