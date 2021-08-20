Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation

    SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210820-N-ME396-2050 GROTON, Conn. (August 20, 2021) A Sailor moves a pallet of sandbags with a forklift to prepare for potential flooding from Hurricane Henri onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Heavy weather preparations measures included: taking down removable awnings, securing gear, policing grounds around buildings for potential missile hazards, doubling up lines on small boats and trailering and moving other small craft to higher ground, and increasing moorings to heavy weather moorings for any submarines and larger vessels remaining at the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation
    SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation

    sandbags
    tropical storm
    subase new london
    hurricane henri

