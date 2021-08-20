SUBASE New London Hurricane Preparation

210820-N-ME396-2050 GROTON, Conn. (August 20, 2021) A Sailor moves a pallet of sandbags with a forklift to prepare for potential flooding from Hurricane Henri onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Heavy weather preparations measures included: taking down removable awnings, securing gear, policing grounds around buildings for potential missile hazards, doubling up lines on small boats and trailering and moving other small craft to higher ground, and increasing moorings to heavy weather moorings for any submarines and larger vessels remaining at the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

