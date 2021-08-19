Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raul Mendoza, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, stands beside an AH-1Z Viper at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong in Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 19, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 07:57
    Photo ID: 6797309
    VIRIN: 210819-M-YH254-1040
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021
    Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey
    EABO
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT