Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raul Mendoza, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, stands beside an AH-1Z Viper at a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong in Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 19, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

Date Taken: 08.19.2021