A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, observes MV-22B Ospreys landing during Exercise Koolendong at Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 20, 2021. The MV-22B Osprey delivered a wave of Marines to participate in the exercise. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 07:58 Photo ID: 6797310 VIRIN: 210820-M-YH254-1041 Resolution: 6026x4017 Size: 5.23 MB Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.