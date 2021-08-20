A U.S. Army Soldier pulls security during the Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) Course on August 21, 2021, at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 25th ID Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program designed to prepare 25th ID Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. (U.S. Army Photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

