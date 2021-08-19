Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

U.S. Army SGT Gadiel Ruiz assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Divison as an Air Assault Instructor. Prepares students to rappel 85 feet to the ground out of a CH-47 Chinook during phase three testing, August 19th, 2021. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques, and fast-rope techniques. The high standards of the school require the student to take part in a 12-mile march with a rucksack in under three hours on the morning of graduation to be awarded their wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
