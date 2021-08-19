Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course [Image 1 of 2]

    Lighting Academy Air Assault training course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army SGT Gadiel Ruiz assigned to Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Divison as an Air Assault Instructor. Prepares students to rappel 85 feet to the ground out of a CH-47 Chinook during phase three testing, August 19th, 2021. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, including aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques, and fast-rope techniques. The high standards of the school require the student to take part in a 12-mile march with a rucksack in under three hours on the morning of graduation to be awarded their wings. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    This work, Lighting Academy Air Assault training course [Image 2 of 2], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

