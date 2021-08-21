NTAG Mid America Volunteers at Raceway

210821-N-JH293-1051

MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Donyella Brothers-Corn, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, operates a shuttle at World Wide Technology Raceway, Aug. 21, 2021. NTAG Mid America first class petty officers and chiefs volunteered at the raceway, performing tasks such as cooking, stocking and shuttle service. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

