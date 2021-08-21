Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Mid America Volunteers at Raceway [Image 2 of 5]

    NTAG Mid America Volunteers at Raceway

    MADISON, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210821-N-JH293-1033
    MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2021) Personnel assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, stock suites with food and beverages at World Wide Technology Raceway, Aug. 21, 2021. NTAG Mid America first class petty officers and chiefs volunteered at the raceway, performing tasks such as cooking, stocking and shuttle service. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Mid America Volunteers at Raceway [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

