Musician 1st Class Haley Stiltner from Windsor, Va., plays banjo and sings with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band's summer concert series outreach mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 21:04
|Photo ID:
|6797026
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-OA196-1038
|Resolution:
|5027x3356
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|ANNADALE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band's Country Current Plays On [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT