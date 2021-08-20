Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band's Country Current Plays On [Image 7 of 11]

    Navy Band's Country Current Plays On

    ANNADALE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Tina Catalanatto from Slidell, La., plays drums with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Mason District Park in Annadale, Va., as part of the band's summer concert series outreach mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band's Country Current Plays On [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

