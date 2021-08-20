Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAFR Hosts Static Aircraft Display for Navy Employers Recognition Event 2021 [Image 8 of 9]

    CNAFR Hosts Static Aircraft Display for Navy Employers Recognition Event 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve host a static aircraft display during the Navy Employers Recognition Event (NERE) at Naval Air Station North Island, August 20, 2021. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy Reserve employees for supporting their service and especially mobilization for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invited to attend the one-day event that includes a tour of Midway, a static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, an equipment display by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 1 and SEAL Team 17. The Navy Reserve mobilized 2, 875 servicemembers in 2020 under the presidential authorization for DoD’s support to the nation’s pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 20:22
    Photo ID: 6797014
    VIRIN: 210820-N-SF984-0111
    Resolution: 5463x3642
    Size: 776.57 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    This work, CNAFR Hosts Static Aircraft Display for Navy Employers Recognition Event 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    CNAFR
    NERE
    NERE21

