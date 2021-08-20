CNAFR Hosts Static Aircraft Display for Navy Employers Recognition Event 2021

CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve talk to employers during the Navy Employers Recognition Event (NERE) at Naval Air Station North Island, August 20, 2021. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy Reserve employees for supporting their service and especially mobilization for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invited to attend the one-day event that includes a tour of Midway, a static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, an equipment display by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 1 and SEAL Team 17. The Navy Reserve mobilized 2, 875 servicemembers in 2020 under the presidential authorization for DoD’s support to the nation’s pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

