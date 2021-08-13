Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers ready emergency pallets for United States counter partners

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers ready emergency pallets for United States counter partners

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, measures pallets of high priority equipment of divestments to United States partner forces, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 13, 2021. The primary mission of Counter Isis Training and Equipment Funds is to support the Department of Defense efforts to work by, with and through Iraqi Security Forces and the Vetted Syrian Opposition to build key defeat-ISIS capabilities and promote the long-term stability of the region by preventing the resurgence of ISIS.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 14:40
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    310th ESC
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

