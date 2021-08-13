3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers ready emergency pallets for United States counter partners

Spc. Sedney Painagan a wheeled vehicle mechanic and Spc. Jeremiah Bunch an Army information technology specialist with Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lift and moves high priority equipment of divestments to United States partner forces at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 13, 2021. The primary mission of Counter Isis Training and Equipment Funds is to support the Department of Defense efforts to work by, with and through Iraqi Security Forces and the Vetted Syrian Opposition to build key defeat-ISIS capabilities and promote the long-term stability of the region by preventing the resurgence of ISIS. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos, 3DSB PAO)

