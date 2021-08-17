PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a long-range raid exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6796734 VIRIN: 210817-N-BX791-1105 Resolution: 5143x3429 Size: 2.81 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit take off of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) for a long-range raid. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.