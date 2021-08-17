Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a long-range raid exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 08:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit take off of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) for a long-range raid. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

