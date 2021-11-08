Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Griffon conducts Transfer of Authority ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    Task Force Griffon conducts Transfer of Authority ceremony

    ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IRAQ

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Wolfpack commander Lt. Col. James Snowden is presented a gift by Task Force Griffon outgoing commander Lt. Col. Francesco Colucei after a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Erbil Air Base, Iraq. Task Force Griffon, from the 5th Regiment of the Italian Army, is a detachment of three NH-90 medium lift helicopters, aircrew and support personnel based at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, under tactical control (TACON) of Task Force Phoenix. Lt. Col. Francesco Colucei turned over the unit to Lt. Col. Mario Giorgi.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

