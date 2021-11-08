Task Force Griffon conducts Transfer of Authority ceremony

Task Force Phoenix commander Col. Alan Gronewold is presented a gift by Task Force Griffon outgoing commander Lt. Col. Francesco Colucei after a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Erbil Air Base, Iraq. Task Force Griffon, from the 5th Regiment of the Italian Army, is a detachment of three NH-90 medium lift helicopters, aircrew and support personnel based at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, under tactical control (TACON) of Task Force Phoenix. Lt. Col. Francesco Colucei turned over the unit to Lt. Col. Mario Giorgi.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

