    Integrated Tactical Network [Image 2 of 3]

    Integrated Tactical Network

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division train with the newly fielded Integrated Tactical Network equipment during Exercise Bronco Rumble at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 03:15
    Photo ID: 6796645
    VIRIN: 210820-A-AK380-039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.81 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Tactical Network [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Communication
    ITN
    Commo
    Modernization

