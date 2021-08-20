Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division train with the newly fielded Integrated Tactical Network equipment during Exercise Bronco Rumble at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6796646
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-AK380-046
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Integrated Tactical Network [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT