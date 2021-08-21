Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SSgt Turner [Image 2 of 2]

    Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SSgt Turner

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Turner deployed to ADAB from Malmstrom Air Force Base. Turner operates as a Financial Management Technician, helping members with in-processing, Defense Travel System, and entitlements & pay. He is also responsible for handling cash transactions and general financial customer service and questions. In addition to his assigned duties, Turner volunteered to manage Camp Q as a part of the base's COVID mitigation measures. During that time, he made several changes to improve the quality of life for all residents at the camp.

