SSgt Turner deployed to ADAB from Malmstrom Air Force Base. Turner operates as a Financial Management Technician, helping members with in-processing, Defense Travel System, and entitlements & pay. He is also responsible for handling cash transactions and general financial customer service and questions. In addition to his assigned duties, Turner volunteered to manage Camp Q as a part of the base's COVID mitigation measures. During that time, he made several changes to improve the quality of life for all residents at the camp.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6796638
|VIRIN:
|210821-F-VZ160-1001
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|17.82 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SSgt Turner [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT