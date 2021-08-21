SSgt Turner deployed to ADAB from Malmstrom Air Force Base. Turner operates as a Financial Management Technician, helping members with in-processing, Defense Travel System, and entitlements & pay. He is also responsible for handling cash transactions and general financial customer service and questions. In addition to his assigned duties, Turner volunteered to manage Camp Q as a part of the base's COVID mitigation measures. During that time, he made several changes to improve the quality of life for all residents at the camp.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.21.2021 03:12 Photo ID: 6796633 VIRIN: 210821-F-VZ160-1002 Resolution: 7242x5173 Size: 22.06 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay Stong Airman Spotlight - SSgt Turner [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.