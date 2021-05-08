Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd AMXS is highlighted for the month of August [Image 3 of 4]

    92nd AMXS is highlighted for the month of August

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen load equipment off a KC-135 Stratotanker for deconfiguration at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 4, 2021. Deconfiguration Airmen are responsible for removing components of the KC-135 to be cleaned, repaired or replaced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6796459
    VIRIN: 210805-F-WB681-1057
    Resolution: 6523x4659
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, 92nd AMXS is highlighted for the month of August [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS

    KC-135
    92nd AMXS
    deconfiguration

