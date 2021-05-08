A 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker for deconfiguration at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 4, 2021. Deconfiguration Airmen are responsible for removing components of the KC-135 to be cleaned, repaired or replaced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)
This work, 92nd AMXS is highlighted for the month of August [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
