3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB

U.S. Army soldiers with 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and Marines take off in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a field trainging exercise as part of Naval Engagement Exercise 2021 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 17, 2021. Over the course of a week, Marines from various reserve units taught soldiers with 5th SFAB how to call in landing zone briefs, call for fires, integrate with naval forces and advise foreign nationals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

