Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB [Image 3 of 6]

    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Army soldiers with 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and Marines watch as a UH-1Y Venom helicopter circles a landing zone during a field trainging exercise as part of Naval Engagement Exercise 2021 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 17, 2021. Over the course of a week, Marines from various reserve units taught soldiers with 5th SFAB how to call in landing zone briefs, call for fires, integrate with naval forces and advise foreign nationals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6796326
    VIRIN: 081721-M-DB029-1116
    Resolution: 4314x2876
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB
    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB
    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB
    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB
    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB
    3rd ANGLICO Marines train soldiers from 5th SFAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    3rd ANGLICO
    Call For Fire
    Naval Integration
    Naval Engagement Exercise 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT