Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints [Image 3 of 3]

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    A fingerprint is placed on a CD and positioned under the PCFIS to demonstrate its ability to detect chemical residue left behind on the object.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6795923
    VIRIN: 210813-O-WC829-110
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 64.1 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints
    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints
    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT