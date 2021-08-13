A fingerprint is placed on a CD and positioned under the PCFIS to demonstrate its ability to detect chemical residue left behind on the object.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6795923
|VIRIN:
|210813-O-WC829-110
|Resolution:
|600x400
|Size:
|64.1 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
