Researchers at the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) have helped improve technology that could give our Soldiers a forensic advantage by detecting minuscule traces of chemicals left behind by adversaries in the field.
Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints
