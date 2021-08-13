Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints [Image 2 of 3]

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Researchers at the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) have helped improve technology that could give our Soldiers a forensic advantage by detecting minuscule traces of chemicals left behind by adversaries in the field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6795914
    VIRIN: 210813-O-WC829-348
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 90.45 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints
    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints
    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Smaller, Faster Prototype Detects Chemicals in Fingerprints

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT