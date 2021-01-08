Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Para-shooter Staff Sgt. John Wayne Joss III is competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, for 50-meter rifle prone. Joss is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Army’s Marksmanship Unit. Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia, WCAP

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6795920
    VIRIN: 210801-A-QZ176-152
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games
    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Paralympics
    WCAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT