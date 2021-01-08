Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games

Para-shooter Staff Sgt. John Wayne Joss III is competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, for 50-meter rifle prone. Joss is a member of the World Class Athlete Program and the Army’s Marksmanship Unit. Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia, WCAP

