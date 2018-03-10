Para-shooter Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen is competing in four events at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Nguyen, a Soldier in the World Class Athlete Program, will be making his Paralympic debut in mixed 10-meter air rifle prone and mixed 50-meter rifle prone. Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato, USAMU
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6795919
|VIRIN:
|181003-A-ZG886-089
|Resolution:
|6406x4067
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games
LEAVE A COMMENT