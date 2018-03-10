Para-shooter Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen is competing in four events at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Nguyen, a Soldier in the World Class Athlete Program, will be making his Paralympic debut in mixed 10-meter air rifle prone and mixed 50-meter rifle prone. Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato, USAMU

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2018 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:52 Photo ID: 6795919 VIRIN: 181003-A-ZG886-089 Resolution: 6406x4067 Size: 7 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.