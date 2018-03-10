Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2018

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Para-shooter Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen is competing in four events at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Nguyen, a Soldier in the World Class Athlete Program, will be making his Paralympic debut in mixed 10-meter air rifle prone and mixed 50-meter rifle prone. Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato, USAMU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers representing the Army at Paralympic Games [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    USAMU
    WCAP

