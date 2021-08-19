The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:03
|Photo ID:
|6795545
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-DT970-0488
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Allies Refuge [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT