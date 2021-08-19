Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge [Image 1 of 2]

    Operation Allies Refuge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cribelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6795544
    VIRIN: 210819-F-DT970-0156
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.89 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Allies Refuge
    Operation Allies Refuge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    816 EAS
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT